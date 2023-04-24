Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $141.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.