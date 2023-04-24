Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,083 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

