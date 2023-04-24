Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

