Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

