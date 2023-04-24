Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

