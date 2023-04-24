Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,716 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

