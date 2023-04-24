Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $212.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $551.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

