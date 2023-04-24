Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.18. Costamare shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 219,136 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Costamare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.