CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

