Credit Suisse Group Lowers Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFTF opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$2.52.

Get Nanofilm Technologies International alerts:

About Nanofilm Technologies International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.