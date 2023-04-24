Critical Comparison: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.69% 5.39% 0.71% IF Bancorp 17.37% 7.71% 0.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.26 $1.88 million $0.69 16.52 IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.71 $5.78 million $1.75 8.86

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. IF Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

