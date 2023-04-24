Critical Contrast: Charlie’s (CHUC) versus Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 210 563 808 43 2.42

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 102.93%. Given Charlie’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million $4.81 million -9.40 Charlie’s Competitors $266.77 million -$99.45 million -5.83

Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 8.40% 69.27% 25.33% Charlie’s Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

