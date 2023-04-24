Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. Crown also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Crown Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

