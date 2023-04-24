Crypterium Hits 1-Day Volume of $279,255.29 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $279,255.29 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

