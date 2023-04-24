CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

