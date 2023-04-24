Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.19

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 782323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

