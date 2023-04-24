CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 203,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,063,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
