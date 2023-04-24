CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 203,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,063,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CureVac by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CureVac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CureVac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

