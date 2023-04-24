DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005223 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $216.24 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

