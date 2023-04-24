Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.86. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

