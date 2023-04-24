Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $281.69 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $18.90 or 0.00069119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $281.69 million and $2.69 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00145078 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00036931 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039381 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003617 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,900,616 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
