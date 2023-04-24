Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $281.69 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $18.90 or 0.00069119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $281.69 million and $2.69 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00145078 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039381 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,900,616 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

