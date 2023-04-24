Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

DE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.50. The stock had a trading volume of 657,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,483. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.80.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.