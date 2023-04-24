Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.07) to GBX 1,550 ($19.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,700 ($21.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,540.00.
PUK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 229,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
