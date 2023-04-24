Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 ($18.07) to GBX 1,550 ($19.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,700 ($21.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,540.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 229,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.