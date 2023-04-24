DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,965.28

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $78.71 million and approximately $7,965.28 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

