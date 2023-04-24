DeversiFi Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $78.90 million and $8,078.97 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

