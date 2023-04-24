DeXe (DEXE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.25 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One DeXe token can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00011781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $117.48 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.06981072 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,898,551.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

