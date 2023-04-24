Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.74.
Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
