Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.74.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

