Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 2,098 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.18. 23,383,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,015,914. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.