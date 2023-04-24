Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.67. 336,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,019. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.47.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

