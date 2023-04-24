Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,801.37. 151,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,934. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,629.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,552.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,888.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.