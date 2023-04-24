Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $192.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,635.35, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

