Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. 1,021,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,383. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

