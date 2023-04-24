Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.63.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.