Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.63.
Shares of DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.
Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.
In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
