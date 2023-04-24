Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DHC stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

