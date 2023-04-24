Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.81.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 249.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

