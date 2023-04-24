Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 19.2%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 748,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 293,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 19.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

