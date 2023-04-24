e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,755 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 487,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,299. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

