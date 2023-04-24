Eagle Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.50. 333,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.