Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 104,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,586,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,063,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

