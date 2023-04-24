Ecopetrol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,540 call options.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.8 %

EC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 1,206,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $6,336,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 17.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EC shares. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

