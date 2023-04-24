Ecopetrol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,540 call options.
EC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 1,206,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $17.60.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $6,336,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 17.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EC shares. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
