Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.40

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 3764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edenred from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

