Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. 151,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,334. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

