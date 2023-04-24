Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $34.73 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.54. 440,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,161. The company has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

