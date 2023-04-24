Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 509,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.