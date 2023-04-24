Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.37

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

(Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.