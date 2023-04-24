Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.24.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $450.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

