Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $38.32 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $38.32 or 0.00139852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $970.32 million and $17.81 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009742 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,327,713 coins and its circulating supply is 25,322,561 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.