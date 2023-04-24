Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire makes up approximately 3.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Encore Wire worth $37,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WIRE stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $165.00. 9,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

