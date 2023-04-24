Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Down 0.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$37.07 and last traded at C$37.67. Approximately 41,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 84,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.91.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.