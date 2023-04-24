Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (CHK, CMTG, CNX, CTRA, DDI, DHI, EQT, ESTE, HCA, KO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 24th:

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $125.00.

Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $275.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

