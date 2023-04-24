Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (CHK, CMTG, CNX, CTRA, DDI, DHI, EQT, ESTE, HCA, KO)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 24th:

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $125.00.

Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $275.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

