ERC20 Hits 1-Day Volume of $73.95 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $73.95 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,525.96 or 0.99957426 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01057186 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $34.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

